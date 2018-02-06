The 'X-Men' and 'Westworld' actor is in the country for the #Lovescotch event

Published 5:53 PM, February 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actor James Marsden, known for his role as Cyclops in X-Men and Teddy Flood in Westworld, is in Manila. The actor arrived in the country for a Scotch whiskey brand event scheduled on Tuesday, February 6.

Manila House shared a photo of the actor.

Makeup artist Boggy Diaz also shared a photo of the actor with Nico Bolzico.

"It’s not every day you get a chance to meet a Hollywood actor – such a prince charming!"

It’s not everyday you get a chance to meet a hollywood actor -such a prince charming! Quick shoot today with @nicobolzico & @james_marsden for @lovescotch! Hair and grooimg by @antonpatdu and me @boggydiaz of @newmonarqcreativx @meryllyan. #lovescotch #NMCbeauty A post shared by B o g g y D i a z (@boggydiaz) on Feb 5, 2018 at 11:51pm PST

After trying to convince @thehughjackman for a #WolverineVsBolzerine movie I tried my luck with @james_marsden for #CyclopsandBolzerineTheNewBrotherhood #ElBolzico: "... and you can play Cyclops" #ElMarsden: "Hahaha hahaha" I guess that's a "NO" (swipe to see) @james_marsden probably the coolest guy alive! #johnniewalker #lovescotch #montblanc A post shared by Nico Bolzico (@nicobolzico) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:50am PST

James has been designated as this year's #LoveScotch ambassador in celebration of International Scotch Day. He follows in the steps of actress Freida Pinto, who came to Manila as last year's international endorser and Coco Rocha in 2016. – Rappler.com