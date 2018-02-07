'For me kasi, it’s so beautiful as it is. I don’t want to add to it kasi baka ma-misinterpret pa,' Karylle says

Published 4:46 PM, February 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Years after the rumored love triangle between Dingdong Dantes, Karylle, and Marian Rivera, Karylle and Marian have finally met in an encounter that Karylle called a “beautiful moment.”

In an interview with Karylle at the press conference for her Valentine's concert "Date Night" the host-singer explained that she’s not giving away more details about the encounter because she might end up getting “misinterpreted.”

“For me kasi (because for me), it’s so beautiful as it is. I don’t want to add to it kasi baka ma-misinterpret pa (because it might be misinterpreted). It’s a beautiful moment and there… I think we can leave it at that. Para (so that) less talk, less mistakes,” she said.

Initially, Karylle wanted to keep the exchange private but her It’s Showtime co-host Vice Ganda shared details about her unexpected run-in with Dingdong Dantes and Marian in last week’s episode of the show.



“Nakasalubong niya si Marian. Gandang-ganda daw siya kay Marian, bineso niya daw. Pagbeso niya, 'Uy, ang ganda naman!' Tapos pagtalikod niya na-realize niya na ang payapa na daw talaga ng puso nila kasi nag-beso sila tapos gandang-ganda daw siya kay Marian,” Vice Ganda recounted.

(She bumped into Marian. She said she found Marian so beautiful and they greeted each other with a kiss on the cheek. When they did that, she thought 'Uy, she's so beautiful!' And when she turned around she realized that their hearts are really at peace because they greeted each other and she found Marian so beautiful.)

Although she was caught off guard, Karylle knew that Vice only had good intentions. She said that Vice was just happy that she and Marian are in a much better place after Karylle's split with Dingdong in 2008.

“Mahal na mahal ko si Vice and siguro natuwa lang siya for me and kaya na-share lang niya. So dahil nga rin sa kanya mas maganda, kasi kung galing sa’kin baka ma-misinterpret ng mga tao. I’ll just leave it at that. It’s a beautiful moment.”

(I love Vice and I guess he was just happy for me, that's why he shared about it. So because of him, the encounter became more beautiful, because if the story came from me, it might have gotten misinterpreted. I’ll just leave it at that. It’s a beautiful moment.)

In an interview on GMA, Marian said that she never had an issue with Karylle.

"Wala naman talagang problema sa akin since day one eh. Siguro ito ang tamang panahon na nagkita kaming dalawa. Masaya, dahil nagbatian naman kaming dalawa at wala namang problema," Marian said.



(We really didn't have a problem with each other since day one. I guess this was the right time for us to meet each other. I'm happy because we greeted each other and there was no problem.)

Karylle and Dingdong dated from 2005 to 2008. Marian and Dingdong met on the set of Marimar in 2007, and rumors about them dating surfaced in the years that followed. Since then, Karylle married musician Yael Yuzon in March 2014, while Marian and Dingdong married in December 2014.

Baby plans

This year, Karylle and Yael, will be celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary. Asked if this will be the year that they start their own family, the singer-actress said that they're not feeling pressured to have kids just yet.

“A lot of women will advise not to have kids right away. That was really the plan. Because… it’s hard to say, but yeah. May (there is) wisdom in that din naman (also),” she said.

In a recent interview, Karylle's mom Zsa Zsa Padilla said that she wanted to have a grandchild from Karylle and Yael soon, but Karylle said that it wasn’t meant to rush them: “It’s not a pressure kind of situation. It’s never offensive. It’s always filled with love and support. It’s not like a bad thing.”

Still, there were times, especially over the holidays, when the couple would constantly answer questions about their baby plans. Thankfully, Karylle can count on her closest female friends for advice and support whenever she needs them.

“I know a lot of women are very vocal nowadays about the pressure they feel during family reunions, when it comes to Christmas [gatherings]. But I think in the same breath, a lot of people have become more supportive, especially ‘pag same age mo, peers mo, kasi alam mo, same issues kayo (when you're the same age, when they're your peers, because you have the same issues). It’s more like you have your support group kasi (because) everyone’s going through the same thing.” – Rappler.com