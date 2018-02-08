Erich says she not in a rush to enter new relationship after her breakup with Daniel Matsunaga

Published 2:58 PM, February 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fall 7 times, stand up 8. After a year filled with nothing but drama and heartaches, Erich Gonzales is back – a much stronger version of herself.

Erich is done throwing pity parties over her failed relationship: “Hindi naman secret sa’tin na naging rough ‘yung last year natin (It's not a secret that last year was very rough),” she said, talking about her split with Daniel Matsunaga, at the press conference of her new primetime series The Blood Sisters.

“Di siya naging madali for me. So that decision, dumating siya parang, instead of being super sad or i-ano mo ‘yung sarili… self-destruct, ginawa natin na maging positive ‘yung mga nangyari. Saying yes to new things, sa mga bagay na ‘di niyo pa nagagawa before.”

(It was not easy for me. So that decision, it came to instead of being super sad or... self-destructive, we made it into a positive thing. Saying yes to new things that you haven't done before.)

After she made the decision to leave the negativity behind, everything started to fall into place for Erich.

“Better yourself not for anyone but for yourself,” she added.

On dating again

Erich is in no rush to enter a new relationship. That doesn’t, however, stop suitors from knocking on her door. Last month, Kris Aquino shared that Erich has a “handsome and very intelligent suitor.” (Kris’s comment was made in defense of Erich after a netizen accused the latter of being Paul Soriano’s mistress.)

Selfie in the snow A post shared by Erich Gonzales (@erichgg) on Dec 30, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

When asked about the said suitor, Erich said that she’s not entertaining anyone because she wants to focus on work. (READ: Erich Gonzales declines coffee date with Xian Gaza)

“Darating naman ‘yun kung talagang para sa 'yo, ‘yung isang tao eh, ‘di ba? Ayaw na natin madaliin ‘yung mga ganyang bagay. Friendship lang talaga ang ma-ooffer natin sa ngayon and if they can wait, why not?”

(It will come if it's meant for you, that one person, right? We don't want to rush these kinds of things. I can only offer friendship for now and if they can wait, why not?)

Erich explained that there is “more to life than being in a relationship,” adding that she doesn’t need to be with someone for her to be truly happy. When the time is right, Erich wants to be “wise” when choosing her next partner.

“Of course next step natin family na, kumbaga (is a family, in other words) building a life together. So, it’s very important na ‘yung maging partner mo ‘yun na siya talaga (that you're partner is the right one),” she said.

“Hindi lang basta kilig-kilig kasi ‘di ba in the long run mawawala naman ‘yung looks, ‘yung body and ang mag-stay talaga ‘yung character. You have to be with someone na talagang responsible.”

(It's not just about feeling giddy anymore because in the long run, looks and physical attractiveness will disappear, and what will remain is a person's character. You have to be with someone who is really responsible.)

According to Erich, she would always pray that her relationships will eventually lead to marriage. Although that hasn’t been the case, the actress vows to remain patient and optimistic.

“May mga bagay talaga na kailangan natin tanggapin na ‘di talaga meant. ‘Di ukol, ‘di talaga para sa ‘yo. You just have to wait patiently and don’t settle for anything na just because siya yung nandiyan. Know what you deserve and just wait for it, ‘di ba? Eventually, ibibigay din sa ‘yo ng Diyos iyan.”

(There are things that we really have to accept are not meant to be. It's not destined, it's really not for you. You just have to wait patiently and don't settle for anything just because he or she's the one who's there. Know what you deserve and just wait for it, right? Eventually, God will it to you.) – Rappler.com