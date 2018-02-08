'I will be so excited to see all of you. Let’s get to know each other more and better and have a gorgeous time,' says the Korean actor to his Pinoy fans

Published 3:05 PM, February 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Korean actor Ji Soo is coming to the Philippines!

Ji Soo is set to meet his Filipino fans on Saturday, February 10, at the SM City North EDSA Skydome. The actor already posted about the event on his Instagram account.

"Hello Philippines, kamusta (How are you)! Only 3 days left until my first fan-meeting in the Philippines on February 10, 2018! I will be so excited to see all of you. Let’s get to know each other more and better and have a gorgeous time. See you very, very shortly! Mahal ko kayo (I love you)!" his caption read.

Before his breakout role as Go Bok Dong in the 2015 Korean drama Angry Mom, Ji Soo starred in the Filipino-Korean film Seoul Mates. He was in the Philippines last 2014 to attend the film's gala night.

The actor also starred in other Korean dramas such as Sassy Go Go, Page Turner, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Fantastic, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, and more recently, Bad Guys: City of Evil.

He also played cameo roles in Doctors and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, the hit drama headlined by his best friend Nam Joo Hyuk.

Are you going to Ji Soo's fan meeting? Let us know in the comments below, and see you there!

For more details about the fan meeting, check out CDM Entertainment's Facebook page. – Rappler.com