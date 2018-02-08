Lucy Torres-Gomez’s Instagram post will make you believe in love again
MANILA, Philippines – If you’ve all but given up on the idea of a lasting love, perhaps this sweet story of one of local showbiz’s royal couples will change your mind.
On Instagram, Lucy Torres-Gomez, who is married to Richard Gomez, shared a photo of her 18-year-old self, telling the sweet story behind it. Get your tissues ready, because it might just bring a tear or two to your eye.
I never knew this photo existed until I became his wife. This was taken in 1993, in Lake Caliraya where we shot the second storyboard of our Lux Shampoo TV commercial. Here, I am all of 18 years old, in a long white dress, and totally in love with him (well, since I was 12, actually). The latter, of course, no one knew except for my sister Caren who was with me as my chaperone. Anyway. This was Day 2 of our shoot, the morning was hot but the wind was cool, the lake sparkled like a bed of diamonds under the golden sunlight. I remember seeking shade under some tree during the break, and people from the production house and agency were taking behind-the-scenes shots. And somewhere far away from the crowd, there was Richard —— tall, dark, handsome, and perfect, in khaki shorts and a shirt, his professional camera with him. I looked towards him, and seeing that his camera was pointed somewhere in my direction I smiled for him, never mind if I did not know for sure it was I that he saw in those lens. Years later, in 1998, I married him to live happily ever after, and as a very new bride organizing our things in our home, I saw this photograph in a drawer. He says he has kept it all along, and that I look beautiful. And if indeed I do, my love, it is only because I was looking at you. @richardgomezinstagram
The couple – who have one daughter, Juliana – are set to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in April. – Rappler.com