The actress and Leyte congresswoman shares a story that will warm the coldest of hearts

Published 3:09 PM, February 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you’ve all but given up on the idea of a lasting love, perhaps this sweet story of one of local showbiz’s royal couples will change your mind.

On Instagram, Lucy Torres-Gomez, who is married to Richard Gomez, shared a photo of her 18-year-old self, telling the sweet story behind it. Get your tissues ready, because it might just bring a tear or two to your eye.

“I never knew this photo existed until I became his wife,” she wrote, saying that the photo was taken in Lake Caliraya in Laguna in 1993, while shooting a commercial for Lux Shampoo. Lucy said she was already smitten with Richard then, and no one knew except for her sister.

She then recalled how, while taking a break under a tree, she saw Richard from afar: “And somewhere far away from the crowd, there was Richard – tall, dark, handsome, and perfect, in khaki shorts and a shirt, his professional camera with him. I looked towards him, and seeing that his camera was pointed somewhere in my direction I smiled for him, never mind if I did not know for sure it was I that he saw [through that] lens.”

Lucy shared how years later, in 1998, they got married, and, while fixing things in their home, she found the photograph: “He says he has kept it all along, and that I look beautiful. And if indeed I do, my love, it is only because I was looking at you.”

The couple – who have one daughter, Juliana – are set to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in April. – Rappler.com