Coleen and her friends say #AlohaMsGarcia in Hawaii

Published 4:24 PM, February 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Coleen Garcia’s wedding to Billy Crawford is drawing near, and like any bride-to-be, she celebrated her final stretch of singlehood with a bachelorette bash.

Coleen, who held her pre-nup shoots in Ethiopia and in Thailand, chose another foreign destination for the celebration. This time, she and her bride squad flew to sunny Hawaii.

Coleen and her friends enjoyed Hawaii’s beautiful beaches, donning matching customized swimwear and hats, looking like they’re part of a music video.

Among Coleen’s bride squad are her friends Lizzie Lecaroz and Lyn Martinez, model and social media influencer Janina Manipol, hairstylist Renz Pangilinan, and actress Ria Atayde.

They ate their fill of poke bowls and strawberry pancakes.

Loving the fresh flavors of Hawaii #AlohaMissGarcia A post shared by Coleen Garcia (@coleen) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:10am PST

The bachelorette trip was the perfect time for Coleen and some of her guests to test drive bikinis from Mrs. Sea, the upcoming swimwear line Coleen shares with Christiana Collings.

#AlohaMissGarcia A post shared by Coleen Garcia (@coleen) on Feb 7, 2018 at 1:21am PST

Coleen got engaged to Billy in December 2016. While they have yet to reveal an exact wedding date, Coleen has said that they're planning to be wed in early 2018, which may just be the case – her "#AlohaMsGarcia" tag says it all. – Rappler.com