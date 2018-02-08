IN PHOTOS: Coleen Garcia’s sunny bachelorette trip in Hawaii
MANILA, Philippines – Coleen Garcia’s wedding to Billy Crawford is drawing near, and like any bride-to-be, she celebrated her final stretch of singlehood with a bachelorette bash.
Coleen, who held her pre-nup shoots in Ethiopia and in Thailand, chose another foreign destination for the celebration. This time, she and her bride squad flew to sunny Hawaii.
Coleen and her friends enjoyed Hawaii’s beautiful beaches, donning matching customized swimwear and hats, looking like they’re part of a music video.
Repost from Ms. @coleen Thank you so much. Enjoy your bachelorette trip! #AlohaMissGarcia . . . . . #bacheloretteparty #bachelorettetrip #aloha #hawaii #bridesquad #teambride #brideandbreakfast #niceprintphotography #prenupshoot #prenupph #brideph #bride #bridesmaids #bridesmaidsph #weddingsouvenirsph #weddingph #beachweddings #hats #hatsph #coleengarcia
Among Coleen’s bride squad are her friends Lizzie Lecaroz and Lyn Martinez, model and social media influencer Janina Manipol, hairstylist Renz Pangilinan, and actress Ria Atayde.
They ate their fill of poke bowls and strawberry pancakes.
The only #sin on this #island is gluttony Ughh the 14-inch, five-pound MAC Daddy pancakes are just as delicious as they are HUGE! All six of us ended up eating only one fourth of the whole order, but we brought it home and are still picking at it every now and then. I wouldn’t be surprised if it would be gone tomorrow cause it’s still soooooo good! The strawberries and cream complemented the pancakes so well that we didn’t even need to put any syrup on it I can’t believe that some people can actually finish an entire order on their own in one sitting! #AlohaMissGarcia
The bachelorette trip was the perfect time for Coleen and some of her guests to test drive bikinis from Mrs. Sea, the upcoming swimwear line Coleen shares with Christiana Collings.
Coleen got engaged to Billy in December 2016. While they have yet to reveal an exact wedding date, Coleen has said that they're planning to be wed in early 2018, which may just be the case – her "#AlohaMsGarcia" tag says it all. – Rappler.com