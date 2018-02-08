Aside from Richard and Ruru, there are 28 other cute guys who can sweetly sing to you on the day of hearts!

MANILA, Philippines – Dreaming of a cute guy handing you flowers and sweetly serenading you on Valentine’s Day? Here’s your chance to have exactly that, minus the commitment required of an actual boyfriend.

This Valentine’s Day 2018, Grab is bringing back their #GrabBae campaign, wherein you can choose from 30 guys to sing to you on the day of hearts. Among the 30 are stars Ruru Madrid and Richard Juan – perfect options for those who want to meet their onscreen crushes IRL.

Have we gotten your attention yet? If yes, and if you or your loved one will be in the Ortigas, BGC, or Makati areas from February 12 to 14, here’s how to book a #GrabBae:

From February 8 to 14, redeem #GrabBae promo codes from the GrabRewards catalogue. You can book a #GrabBae for 143 points. Only Grabbers who redeemed #GrabBae promo codes will be qualified to book a #GrabBae on Feb 12 to 14. Each promo code can only be used once. When booking a #GrabBae from February 12 to 14, enter the same pick-up and drop off points – make sure it's within Ortigas, Makati, or BGC. Confirm your booking. Wait for the confirmation that you got a #GrabBae Get ready to be serenaded!

To book Ruru or Richard, follow these steps:

Open the GrabRewards catalogue in your Grab app. From February 8 to 14, look for GrabBaeRichard or GrabBaeRuru (300 pts) in the catalogue and tap “Purchase.” Tap confirm to complete the redemption On February 12 to 14, get a chance to be one of the lucky 10 passengers who will be serenaded by your chosen #GrabBae! The more you redeem, the more chances you have to meeting your favorite #GrabBae celebrity!

Are you going to book a #GrabBae next week? Let us know who you’d book one for in the comments below! – Rappler.com