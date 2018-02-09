The actress has yet to publicly confirm her pregnancy

MANILA, Philippines – Reports of Ellen Adarna’s pregnancy with John Lloyd Cruz’s baby came out in November, but the actress has since been pulling a Kylie Jenner and keeping mum on the news.

But in an Instagram story, the actress might have indirectly confirmed her pregnancy when she pointed the camera downwards to show her cradling a dog, and caught a bit of what appears to be a baby bump in the process.

Other Instagram stories posted later showed a closer view of the actress, though her loose top obscured any baby bump that might be there.

Ellen and John Lloyd’s romance first came into the public eye after their photos surfaced on social media. They have since been traveling together while John Lloyd is on an indefinite leave of absence from ABS-CBN. – Rappler.com