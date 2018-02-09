Marisa Tomei, En Vogue, Kate Walsh, and Melissa Joan Hart are among the other celebrities who walked onstage for the annual event

Published 12:14 PM, February 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Broadway star and the Voice of the Philippines coach Lea Salonga participated in the annual Go Red For Women red dress fashion show in New York on Thursday, February 8.

Dressed in a red gown, Lea kicked off the show as she performed onstage. Oscar winner Marisa Tomei, actress Kate Walsh, girl group En Vogue, and actress Melissa Joan Hart were among the celebrities who also walked the catwalk.

The annual fashion show aims to drum up awareness about heart conditions, which the American Heart Association has been researching for many years.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach participated in the same event in 2016, where she was dressed up by designer Carmen Marc Valvo. –Rappler.com