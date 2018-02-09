But where's Venom?

Published 12:02 PM, February 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The first teaser trailer for the upcoming film Venom has been released, but you’d be sorely mistaken if you think you’ll be able to catch the first glimpse of Tom Hardy as the sharp-toothed, jet-black Marvel antihero.

In fact, there is no trace in the trailer of Tom slipping into Venom mode. Rather, the actor is shown as a Eddie Brock minus the alien symbiote suit, walking the night streets of New York City, running through a forest, and breaking down inside an MRI-type scanner.

The teaser ends on an ominous note: with Venom’s sinister smile appearing on the black screen in smoky wisps – which is about as much as we’ll see of the character for now.

The film is set to be released in the US on October 5, 2018. – Rappler.com