The Marvel Universe celebrates 10 years of action-packed awesomeness

Published 2:16 PM, February 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In celebration of 10 years in the movie industry, Marvel Studios gathered all of its stars in one class picture.

Stan Lee, the man behind many of the heroes who came to life onscreen was present, together with stars such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man/Tony Stark), Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), and more. (READ: D23 Expo 2017: Updates on Disney, Marvel, 'Star Wars' movies)

Directors and filmmakers such as Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Scott Derrickson, Trinh Tran, Alan Taylor, Brad Winderbaum, Louis Letterier, Jon Watts, Sarah Finn, James Gunn, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, and Joss Whedon were also present

According the press release, the photo was taken back in October 2017, when many of the cast members were filming Avengers: Inifinity War. Marvel Studios' first movie was Iron Man starring Robert Downey Jr back in 2008. (WATCH: 'Avengers: Infinity War' begins production)

To kick off the celebrations, Marvel Studios will release Avengers: Infinity War this May. More announcements will be made in the coming months for the new shows and movies that will be launched in the next few years. –Rappler.com