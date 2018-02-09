KZ Tandingan tops Chinese singing contest round against Jessie J
MANILA, Philippines – Singer KZ Tandigan took the top spot in this week's episode of Singers 2018 in China, beating Jessie J.
KZ performed her jazz version of Adele's "Rolling In The Deep," where she also did some Filipino rapping. You can view her performance above starting at the 1 hour and 12 minute mark.
Congratulations @KZofficial !!! 1st place for this week's challenge!!! 2nd place: Jessie J:) #KZSinger2018China pic.twitter.com/56W7BChEaf— ROXYLIQUIGAN (@Roxy_Liquigan) February 9, 2018
In the episode of the show, she got a chance to talk to Jessie J. This exchange occurs at the 12 minute mark ahead of her performance.
Singers 2018 is a singing reallity competition that started airing on Hunan Broadcasting in January. –Rappler.com