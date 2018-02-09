KZ performs Adele's 'Rolling In the Deep' in 'Singers 2018'

Published 1:46 AM, February 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Singer KZ Tandigan took the top spot in this week's episode of Singers 2018 in China, beating Jessie J.

KZ performed her jazz version of Adele's "Rolling In The Deep," where she also did some Filipino rapping. You can view her performance above starting at the 1 hour and 12 minute mark.

In the episode of the show, she got a chance to talk to Jessie J. This exchange occurs at the 12 minute mark ahead of her performance.

Singers 2018 is a singing reallity competition that started airing on Hunan Broadcasting in January. –Rappler.com