Ji Soo hopes to make memories with his Filipino fans ahead of Valentine's Day

Published 9:19 AM, February 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Korean actor Ji Soo is back in the Philippines, and this time, he wants to get more personal with his fans.

During a press conference on Friday, February 9, Ji Soo talked about what it feels like to be back in the Philippines, a country that he said he loves a lot.

"When he went down the airport and he just smelled the Philippines, he felt like he was back in a familiar place, that's why it feels very close to him, like the country is very close to him," host and MYX VJ Sunny Kim said, interpreting Ji Soo's answer in Korean.

Ji Soo has already starred in many Korean dramas since his breakout role in the 2015 drama Angry Mom. More recently, he played a principled detective in the hit drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, and a prisoner in Bad Guys: City of Evil.

On Friday, Ji Soo said he's not sure if he has a big fan base in the Philippines, but he's touched that Korean dramas are well-received here.

Asked if he has tried Filipino food yet, Ji Soo said he likes the Philippines' red hot dogs, barbecue, and Jollibee. His favorite, however, is the quintessential Pinoy classic, adobo.

Ji Soo's fan meeting here in the Philippines comes ahead of Valentine's Day. But what's an ideal Valentine's date like for an actor like him?

"His ideal Valentine's date is to be with the person he can communicate with, not just through words, not just language, but someone he can connect with," Kim said, interpreting for Ji Soo. Ji Soo said he wants to eat something delicious with his date at a place with an overlooking city view.

Asked how he would show a woman that he likes her on Valentine's Day, Ji Soo said he would want to drop hints first. Then, he'd prepare a bouquet of flowers and profess his feelings for her.

But for this year's Valentine's Day, Ji Soo hopes to make memories with his Filipino fans.

Catch him during his fan meeting on Saturday, February 10, at the SM City North EDSA Skydome! – Rappler.com