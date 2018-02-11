Angel says she and Neil made their relationship official this month

Published 9:45 PM, February 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Angel Locsin confirmed that she and movie producer Neil Arce are officially together. (READ: Angel Locsin, Neil Arce pen special messages for each other on Instagram)

In an interview with Pep at the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) Ambassadors Night last Friday, February 9, Angel said she and Neil made their relationship official only this month.

"Yes, we're together," she confirmed. "Itong month na ito lang (Just this month)."

In previous interviews, Angel had said that she and Neil were just going out exclusively.

When asked about Valentine's Day plans, Angel said it's Neil who's into celebrating occasions.

"'Di talaga ako 'yung tipong nagse-celebrate ng Valentine's. Mas siya 'yung nagse-celebrate. Mayroon daw siyang hinanda, siguro dinner lang. Try naming 'di Valentine's Day [mismo] kasi traffic," the actress said.

(I'm not the type of person who celebrates Valentine's. He's the one who likes to celebrate. He told me that he prepared something, probably dinner. We'll try not to celebrate during Valentine's Day itself because of the traffic.)

Since she and Neil have also been friends for 7 years, Angel said she is grateful that they have a strong foundation.

It also helps that the movie producer has the approval of her family, most especially her father.

"Mabait naman si Daddy and matagal na niyang kilala si Neil, and [Neil] knows kung gaano ka-importante ang family sa akin, kaya binibigyan niya talaga ng halaga 'yun," Angel said.

(Daddy is always nice and he has known Neil for a long time, and [Neil] knows how important my family is to me, that's why he values them as well.)

Angel was previously in a relationship with TV host Luis Manzano. Neil, meanwhile, dated actress Bela Padilla, who he still remains friends with. – Rappler.com