If you feel like you’re losing steam, this post may just keep you going

Published 11:29 AM, February 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fresh off the release of her headline-making on-screen reunion with ex-husband Gabby Concepcion in a McDonald’s ad, Sharon Cuneta opened up on Instagram about her journey towards losing weight and getting healthy. (WATCH: This Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion reunion will make you kilig!)

The actress shared a series of photos of her in 2016 and in 2018.

“I want you to look at these photos. Because I want you all to remember that no matter how impossible something seems to be, you only need to believe that we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us,” she wrote.

She explained that the first two photos she shared were taken shortly after her father-in-law died in January 2016.

“After the wake was over, I made a vow to myself: that I would not stop until I looked in the mirror and saw the ‘real me’ again. Because these first two pictures never were. I never felt right and ‘I’ inside was dying to come out again,” she said.

The next few photos that show her considerably slimmer were taken in 2018, two years after she started getting healthier.

“I was and still am doing it for ME. And I want to live a long, healthy life for and with my children and future grandchildren. And for my fans – because I know I kept failing whenever I tried to lose weight and get back to fighting form. Because you, my Sharonians, deserve the best version of me,” she said.

Sharon then thanked her fans for standing by her throughout her journey. The actress – who has been ridiculed and criticized for weight gain – lost 66 pounds in the first year of her weight loss alone. – Rappler.com