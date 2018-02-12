Ji Soo also talks about his latest Korean drama, and some Filipino words he's learned so far

Published 1:36 PM, February 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Korean actor Ji Soo was in the Philippines last weekend to meet his Filipino fans for the first time.

The actor was a scene-stealer in the 2015 Korean drama, Angry Mom. Since his breakout performance, Ji Soo has played mostly supporting roles, but in every role he's showed that he's not someone to keep in the background. (READ: Korean actor Ji Soo on his favorite Filipino food and ideal Valentine's date)

In this quick one-on-one interview with Rappler, Ji Soo talks about the challenges of preparing for his latest drama, Bad Guys: City of Evil. Plus, Ji Soo shares some Filipino words he's learned so far, and a Valentine's message for the fans. – Rappler.com