'I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour,' clarifies Posh Spice

Published 1:35 PM, February 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice shut down rumors that the Spice Girls are going back on tour.

Early this month, Victoria posted photos of her and the 4 other Spice Girls at a get-together. Reports of a tour surfaced after.

In an interview with Vogue, Victoria, who is now managing her own fashion line, said: "I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour."

"It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely," she added.

But Victoria said she and the girls have been thinking of many ideas, reflecting on what they stood for back when they were active as a group, especially with the rise of the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements today.

She's also not ruling out the possibility of a reunion project in the future.

"You know, there's so much bad stuff going on, and the Spice Girls were about fun and celebrating individuality. I think there's so much that the brand can do, and it's such a positive message for young kids. What does that look like in the future? It's not me in a catsuit," she said, referring to one of her iconic outfits in the Spice Girls' music video for "Say You'll Be There."

Formed in 1994, the Spice Girls went on to become one of the top female groups in music with their songs "Wannabe," "Say You'll Be There," "Spice Up Your Life," and more dominating the charts.

After breaking up in 2000, they reunited for a tour in 2007-2008. They got together again in 2012 for the closing of the London Olympics and the launch of the musical Viva Forever. – Rappler.com