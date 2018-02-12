The actress sets politics aside to post a message from the President

Published 2:04 PM, February 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sharon Cuneta may be married to Senato Kiko Pangilinan, but the actress has remained apolitical, saying as much when she posted a video message from President Rodrigo Duterte, along with a caption thanking him for his well wishes.

“Wow. Thank you very much, Mr President, Sir, my ‘Tatay Digong’!!! All politics aside and with all due respect to my husband who so understands my ‘wala akong pakialam sa politika’ stand, I got this precious gift of a message (taken a few evenings ago) from President Rodrigo Duterte himself!!!” she wrote.

Cuneta also said that she has been friends with Duterte’s daughter, Davao mayor Sara Duterte, since 2012.

“We never cared about each other’s politics, though I adore her as much as she, a ‘Sharonian’ as the President himself once said, must adore me too,” Cuneta added.

“All politics aside, excuse me po, pero si Pangulong Duterte po ito (please excuse me, but this is President Duterte)! So sorry am not sorry but in fact, am thrilled! Maraming salamat po (thank you very much), Mr President,” she said.

She ended the post by telling Duterte that she will sing “Ikaw” for him one day, and saying, “May our Father in heaven guide you and lead you only to what will make our country great.”

As a final note, she thanked Pangilinan for respecting and understanding her apolitical stance. Her husband is the current president of the Liberal Party, and has been a vocal critic of Duterte’s administration.

In October, Pangilinan, along with fellow opposition senators Risa Hontiveros and Antonio Trillanes, was called out by Sara Duterte for being "plastic and opportunists" and seeking help from the Duterte family during the campaign season. – Rappler.com