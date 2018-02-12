Fitness knows no age!

Published 8:05 PM, February 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Time and again, Richard Yap has proven that looking your best can happen at any age. The actor – who rose to fame in his 40s for his role as Papa Chen in the show My Binondo Girl – continues to defy middle age as he posted a video of himself on Instagram.

In the video, the 50-year-old gave his followers a good glimpse of his toned physique as he changed shirts behind-the-scenes at a guesting on variety show ASAP.





The video has sent the internet into a mild frenzy, as fans commented on how good Richard looks.

Richard is set to appear in the upcoming series Sana Dalawa ang Puso, which will see him reunite with actress Jodi Sta Maria. The two previously worked together in the series Be Careful With My Heart, where Jodi played Maya, a nanny for the kids of the wealthy "Ser Chief," who eventually ends up being his wife. The series ended in 2014. – Rappler.com