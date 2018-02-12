Kelvin Lester Lee is appointed as new the new chairperson while Marvin Gatpayat is appointed as vice chairman of the appeals committee of the MTRCB

Published 7:45 AM, February 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed two new members to the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

Kelvin Lester Lee, who is an assistant secretary at the Office of Executive Secretary, was appointed as the new chairman of the MTRCB appeals committee.

Marvin Gatpayat, who is the chief of staff of Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar and also Undersecretary for legal affairs, has been appointed as vice chairperson.

Their papers were released by the office of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Lee, a lawyer from Davao and an alumnus of the Ateneo Law School, was a columnist for Sun Star and was a partner at the Teves Cabiten Polinar Lee & Partners Law Office (TCPL LAW).

He was also an associate lawyer for Siguion Reyna Montecillo & Ongsiako (SRMO) Law Office. He took his oath as assistant secretary before President Duterte in September 2017. – Rappler.com