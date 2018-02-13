During his fan meeting, Ji Soo serenades his fans, plays games with them, and shares interesting tidbits about his life and career

Published 4:51 PM, February 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of Ji Soo were in for a treat on Saturday, February 10, as the Korean actor held his first ever fan meeting in the Philippines.

For two hours, Ji Soo serenaded the fans, played games with them, and shared interesting tidbits about his life and career.

The lucky fan enacts the scene with Ji Soo onstage. pic.twitter.com/nbMniw6zpw — Jee Y. Geronimo (@jeegeronimo) February 10, 2018 Ji Soo serenades his fans and gives roses to some of them. pic.twitter.com/PuXatO9avs — Jee Y. Geronimo (@jeegeronimo) February 10, 2018

That night, the Bad Guys: City of Evil actor learned Filipino words and tried Filipino food, including one of his favorites, barbecue.

The fans also prepared a surprise for Ji Soo, who will celebrate his birthday in March.

Fans surprise Ji Soo with a video greeting and wish him an advance happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/FTYSYnrcsp — Jee Y. Geronimo (@jeegeronimo) February 10, 2018

Check out these photos from Saturday's fan meeting!

– Rappler.com