From Gabby to Kiko: A look back at Sharon Cuneta's love life

Published 12:19 PM, February 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Over the weekend, a Facebook discussion between Sharon Cuneta and netizens went viral as she answered personal questions about her past loves, most notably Gabby Concepcion.

The ex-couple reunited in an advertisement for McDonalds, two decades after working on their movie Tayong Dalawa. The commercial's release gathered close to 4 million views after it was posted on the McDonald's Facebook page.

The commercial got their fans excited, as they had been hoping for a project from the former love team for years. A movie was in the pipeline but was postponed for unknown reasons.

It was a question posted by Krizette Chu that raised eyebrows and got the rumor mill running. Later, a certain April Mondragon joined the discussion. It turned out to be Sharon, who was using her character's name from the movie Dear Heart.

It wasn't just Gabby who won the Megastar's heart in the past. Here's a look at the men who have been a part of her life based on the viral post.

Albert Martinez

According to Sharon, Albert was her "phone pal, puppy love only." The two starred in the movie Nang Iniwan Mo Ako in 1997.

Sharon did not specify how she and Albert got together, but it was reported they first dated in the early '80s.

Albert married actress Liezl Martinez, who died in 2015. He has become active on television most notably on ABS-CBN shows such as Ang Probinsyano and The Good Son.

Gabby Concepcion

Sharon described Gabby as her "first love." She shared that contrary to reports, she was not yet pregnant with their daughter KC when he asked her to marry him during the time he visited her for rehearsals for her concert.

They starred together in a number of movies in the '80s. They had two weddings – a civil ceremony and a church ceremony. They got married in 1984 and broke up in 1987. They would also have an on and off relationship then.

Rowell Santiago

Meet Sophie and Boo...Simon's new friends A post shared by Rowell Santiago (@direkrowell) on May 23, 2017 at 1:43am PDT

The Megastar revealed that Rowell, the brother of Randy and Raymart Santiago, was the one man whose heart she broke. This rebound relationship happened following her breakup with Gabby.

She and Rowell were an item in the mid-'80s following her breakup with Gabby. The two did a movie, Cross My Heart in 1982.

"Rowell Santiago was the only one whose heart I broke and didn't deserve it," she said.

"But my heart wanted only GABBY. My fault and I have been atoning to Rowell who is my good friend and often concert and tv show director nowadays and before din.

"He is a La Salle grad from a respected and decent family (known them since childhood). He is one of the best quality human beings I know."

Rowell is one of today's most in-demand concert and TV show directors. In the post, Sharon mentioned that after Rowell, she was once again back in the arms of Gabby.

"J"

In her post, Sharon mentioned that she was also in a relationship with a certain "J," whose identity she did not divulge. The mysterious "J" came along after her wedding to Gabby ended.

Richard Gomez

Sharon and Richard Gomez had an on-again, off-again relationship for most of the early '90s. The two starred in the movies Minsan, Minahal Kita, Kapantay Ay Langit, and Kahit Wala Ka Na.

Richard would eventually marry Lucy Torres.

Robin Padilla

Another man in Sharon's life was Robin Padilla, whom she broke up with after finding out he got Liezl Sicangco (who married and eventually split up from the actor) pregnant.

The romance began during the taping of the movie Maging Sino Ka Man in 1991. It was even reported that Robin shouted "I Love You Sharon" during a date.

In a previous interview, Sharon said that she almost married the bad boy of Philippine movies.

The two also starred in 3 other movies – Pagdating ng Panahon, Di Na Natuto, and Unexpectedly Yours, which were all successful films.

"C"

She also mentioned dating a certain "C" and hinted that he was a Cojuangco. People pointed to Charlie Cojuangco, former congressman of Tarlac and son of business tycoon Danding Cojuangco.

Sharon confirmed back in a 2012 interview with the Philippine Star that Charlie was an ex-boyfriend. Based on the timeline she narrated, the relationship happened after her relationship with Richard Gomez but before she got together with Robin in the '90s.

Ariel Rivera

Sharon also answered questions about her rumored relationship with Ariel Rivera. The two starred in the movie Ikaw in 1993.

"Ariel was the one who had a crush on me even before he came here to become a singer. He told me that in Toronto, he told his mom he would marry me one day. When I married Gabby and his mom daw asked him 'O, she's married na! He said, 'I will have a baby with her!' Hahahaha. He talked about his crush on me many many times in interviews."

Ariel, who became known for songs such as "Sana Kahit Minsan" and "A Smile on Your Heart" married actress Gelli de Belen who he has two sons.

Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan

Sharon met senator Kiko Pangilinan, a lawyer and brother of Angeli and Anthony Pangilinan, in 1994. They married in a private ceremony in 1996. They have two daughters – Frankie and Miel. They adopted a son, Miguel, whom they introduced to the public back in 2012.

Their relationship has been tested many times with accusations of cheating, and with Kiko allegedly fathering an illegitimate child. In January of this year, during her birthday celebration on ASAP, Sharon thanked Kiko for staying with her after she admitted that their marriage almost ended in 2017.

"To Kiko, thank you. We've been through so much. We almost lost each other last year,” she said.

She defended Kiko from accusations about his infidelity, saying that she always trusted her husband.

"He has never cheated on me. I have smarts, I have my ever-reliable intuition (I am VERY sensitive to these things), I have all the means. And there are private investigators as well as social media and all kinds of gadgets available now. No one has ever come forwardwith solid proof even after my offer of P10 M to anyone who could give me proof. Later, even raised my "reward" to P30 M. Wala pa rin (Nothing came of it). Oh please. I'm too special for my husband to look elsewhere."

Her love life may have gone through ups and downs but, like the fighter she is, Sharon is definitely a happy woman with the man she loves. – Rappler.com