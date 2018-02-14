The '100 Tula Para Kay Stella' stars are set to do an episode of 'Maalala Mo Kaya'

Published 3:54 PM, February 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Bela Padilla and JC Santos are spending Valentine’s Day together in Hong Kong. But before fans of 100 Tula Para Kay Stella get their hopes up, the two are only there to film a Maalala Mo Kaya episode.

“We’re gonna be taping an MMK episode. That’s our last taping day,” Bela said at the Greenwich World Pizza Day event, where she, along with JC, was launched as the brand’s new ambassador.

Bela and JC are also prepping up for their new movie under Viva Films – a romantic drama under Jason Laxamana, who also directed 100 Tula Para Kay Stella. She can’t reveal much about the project but teased that it’s going to be “quite different” from what we've seen from this onscreen couple.

Now that they’re both single, it’s inevitable for fans to wonder if there’s a possibility that JC and Bela will eventually start dating.

“Sobrang crush kasi ako ni JC mula’t sapul kaya ang hirap,” Bella joked. (JC always had a crush on me from the start, which is why it was so difficult.)

She recounted that before they started working together, she read an interview wherein JC candidly talked about having a “crush” on her.

“Siya ‘yung dream leading lady ko before tapos natupad,” JC explained. (She was my dream leading lady and it came true.)

Instead of getting uncomfortable, Bela took his comment in stride and even playfully teased her co-star about it during their first day of filming.

“Nung first day ng shooting day namin sabi ko, ‘Uy, crush mo daw ako. Tapos ‘yun na. Naging best friends na kami after nun,” Bela said.

(The first day of shooting, I told him, 'Uy, I heard you have a crush on me.' And we were good friends from then on.)

“Ginagawa namin ‘yung pelikula na alam niya ‘yun,” JC said.

(We made the film with her knowing that.) – Rappler.com