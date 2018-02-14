IN PHOTOS: Pinoy stars' sweet Valentine's Day 2018 celebrations
MANILA, Philippines – Happy Hearts Day! As we spend our February 14 celebrating with our loved ones, the celebrities we love to watch both on- and off-screen shared their love on social media.
Here are just a few of the cutest ones we spotted, whether it's messages and surprises for their significant others or for their family members.
Joshua Garcia gave Julia Barretto a bouquet of roses, saying, "Happy Valentine's Day, baby."
Enrique Gil posted a photo of himself with Liza Soberano, accompanied by a sweet message: "Ikaw na talaga ang forever ko (You're really my forever), I love you."
Pancho Magno and Max Collins celebrated their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife with flowers and sweet treats, according to an Instagram post by Max. They both posted racy photos of each other, too, with cute captions: "Everyday is Valentine's Day with you, my love," said Max, while Pancho matched her words with, "Now I know what love is."
Kris Aquino spent Valentine's Day – which also happens to be her birthday – with her two sons, Joshua and Bimby, who surprised her with balloons that spelled out "Mama."
Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters posted a photo of herself with boyfriend, Camarines Sur Governor Migz Villafuerte. True to her island chic vibe, Rachel had a flower in her hair, while Migz kept it casual in shorts and flip-flops. Migz also posted a photo of them by the sea, saying, "My everyday Valentina."
Kim Chiu posted this cute car selfie of herself with love team partner and rumored real-life boyfriend Xian Lim. "So proud of this man right here and how much he has grown as an actor. You gave your all in this project! Heard a lot of great reviews from the special screening, from plot twists to how the story unfolds, sabi nga nila (as they say) it's one hell of a ride!!!" Kim said, about Sin Island, the latest movie that Xian starred in.
Miss World 2013 Megan Young posted a photo of herself looking giddy as her boyfriend, Mikael Daez, kissed her temple.
For Lauren Reid, Valentine's Day is about showing the people you love that you care about them. "It's not only a day for you and your partner, it's also for loving your family, friends, and of course, yourself! For me, no one gets more of my lovin' than my loving family," she said, along with the cutest childhood photos of herself and her siblings.
Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano had a delicious Valentine's Day breakfast at Solaire.
Heart Evangelista – who's also celebrating her birthday on Valentine's Day – posted a photo of herself and her husband, Senator Francis Escudero, saying: "To my forever love, best friend, mentor, and the wind beneath my wings... Happy Valentine's Day! I love our laughter, our joy, and our life. Tomorrow, we celebrate 3 years of being married."
– Rappler.com