Coleen reveals that she and Billy will have a destination beach wedding in April

Published 11:17 AM, February 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a destination wedding for Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford. The actress, however, still remains tight-lipped when it comes to the exact date.

“Sa April, ‘yun na lang. First time ko sasabihin ‘yung month (It's in April, that's all I'm saying. This is the first time I'm giving the month),” Coleen teased during the press conference for her latest movie, Sin Island.

“It’s...a beach [wedding] talaga although may naka-standby din na chapel just in case umulan (although there's a chapel on standby in case it rains). Pero (But) we’re really hoping na (for) good weather on that day.” (READ: Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford are engaged)

A year ago today Our smiles are still as huge & silly, and our hearts are still as full! Counting the days 'til I'm officially stuck with you forever @billycrawford ( @dominicroque) A post shared by Coleen Garcia (@coleen) on Dec 20, 2017 at 1:47am PST

In most cases, stress and anxiety usually kick in as the big day approaches. Although she considers herself a “chill bride,” Coleen revealed that she’s a little stressed out when it comes to her wedding invitations. Because of their busy schedules, they have yet to formally invite some of the members of their entourage. (READ: Coleen Garcia on wedding planning: I'm no bridezilla)

“‘Yung iba kasi, ‘di pa namin nakukumpleto kasi ‘di pa namin natatanong. Very late talaga kami (We cannot complete [the entourage] because we have not asked them yet. We're really late),” she said.

Confirmed members of the entourage include high profile personalities Vicki Belo, Steve Mark Gan, Vhong Navarro, and Eric ‘Eruption’ Tai.

As for their honeymoon, Coleen shared that they’re planning to go on a road trip around the US or Europe.

Meanwhile, when it comes to baby plans, Coleen said she and Billy have always dreamt of having a family together. Though they want to have a few years to themselves, and learn more about each other as newlyweds, if they have a baby earlier than planned, they would be happy just the same.

“Sa akin kung binigay ng Diyos, tatanggapin namin because mas okay na ‘yung maaga kaysa ‘yung wala. So I’ll always be thankful, and you know, kasama naman ‘yun sa mga pangarap namin sa buhay together.”

(Fo me, if God gives it, we'll accept it because it's better early than none at all. So I'm always thankful, and you know, that's part of our dream for our life together.)

“Pero if it were up to us, siyempre gusto namin ‘yung a couple of years muna just to really get to know each other as husband and wife. Kasi iba ‘yung mag-girlfriend/boyfriend, iba rin ‘yung mag-asawa kayo.”

(But if it were up to us, of course we want a couple of years just to really get to know each other as husband and wife. It's different as boyfriend/girlfriend. It's also different as husband and wife.)

On relating to her Sin Island character

On Sin Island, Coleen’s character Kanika has an affair after her husband’s (Xian Lim) career goes into a downward spiral. This pushes him to go to Sinilaban Island where he meets Tasha (Nathalie Hart).

According to Coleen, she learned a lot about marriage while playing Kanika – especially in terms of fighting for the man you love.

“I leaned na (that) if you really want to be with someone, kailangan mong ipaglaban talaga (you really have to fight for it).”

“Na-realize ko din na kaya pala ang daming infidelity movies dito sa Pilipinas kasi tayo lang 'yung...walang divorce... So minsan wala tayong choice, especially mahal talaga magpa-annul, matagal....We have no choice but to fight for our love pero dapat talaga nangyayari sa gusto, gusto mong ipaglaban ‘yung relationship ninyo.”

(I realized that the reason why there so many infidelity movies in the Philippines is because we...have no divorce....So sometimes we have no choice, especially since annulment is really expensive....We have no choice but to fight for our love but you have to fight for the relationship.)



As for taking on sexier roles in the future, Coleen said that she’s still willing to do so as long as it’s the right move for her career. She explained that Billy has always been very supportive and will never ask her to turn down roles because it requires her to show a bit of skin.

“If that will come siguro 'pag may mga anak na kami. Kasi parang ang sagwa naman kung mga 40s na ako tapos ganito pa rin, ‘di ba?” she said.

(If that will come, it'll probably be when we have kids already. After all, it wouldn't look nice if I'll still do it in my 40's, right?)

“Pero nilulubos ko ngayon kasi I know I won’t be able to do it forever. May hangganan din naman pero I hope din naman na makatanggap ako ng other projects that are not sexy also. Para ‘di ba, may iba lang, maiba lang. Kasi most of the films I’ve done talaga nasa tema niyan.”

(But I'm doing everything now full blast because I know I won't be able to do it forever. It has its limits but I hope to get other projects that are not sexy also. So it will be different, something else. Because most of the films I've done has that kind of theme.) – Rappler.com