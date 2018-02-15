'You are my greatest reward and blessing,' Maxene tells Robby

Published 10:59 AM, February 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The wedding video of Maxene Magalona and Robby Mananquil was released a day before Valentine's Day.

The couple got married in Boracay on January 11.

Shot by Bob Nicolas, the video featured scenes from the welcoming party on the eve of the big day, moments with the bridal entourage and groomsmen, plus the reception.

Maxene and Robby also recalled the time they first saw each other during a music performance where Robby was playing.

"My love, thank you for being the brightest light in my life. I love you so much and I can't wait to see you later," Maxene read from the gift she got, a Givenchy white bag. She gave Robby a guitar.

During their vows, Maxene told Robby: "You are my greatest reward and blessing. And I thank the Lord every day for giving me such an amazing person to share my life with."

In tears, she also said that she wished Robby met her father, the late rapper Francis Magalona.

"If he were here today, I'm sure I know how much he would love you – the way you are deeply passionate about your music, the way how he was with his," she said, adding that the way he's taking care of her is much similar to how her father took care of the family.

Maxene also said that she knew her dad would be happy to see them together.

Prior to the beach wedding in Boracay, the two married in a simple private ceremony on January 8 in a church in Makati. – Rappler.com