Published 12:54 PM, February 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Big Bang's Kwon Ji-Yong, better known as G-Dragon, is set to enlist in the South Korean military by the end of the month – the second member of the hip-hop band to do so.

According to Soompi, G-Dragon’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed the news on February 14.

“It’s true that he has received his draft notice. The Big Bang members had always been thinking about enlisting as soon as they receive their draft notices. As such, G-Dragon will be enlisting as an active duty soldier on February 27,” the agency said.

The also said that G-Dragon will be foregoing an official farewell event to “prevent any chaos from occurring on scene that day.”

Military service is mandatory in South Korea for men between 18 to 35 years old.

G-Dragon follows fellow Big Bang member T.O.P, who started his service as a conscripted police officer, until he was sentenced to a 10-month suspended prison term for marijuana use. He has since been reassigned as a public service worker.

The other members of Big Bang – Taeyang, Dae-sung, and Seungri – are also expected to enlist in the future, though the latter two still have time to defer. – Rappler.com