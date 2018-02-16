The photos are shared by Nadine on Instagram

Published 2:04 PM, February 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Nadine Lustre and James Reid were in Siargao recently for a double celebration: Valentine’s Day, and their second anniversary as a couple.

Nadine took to Instagram to share photos of their trip, and by the looks of it, the couple had a very romantic time indeed.

“Imagine waking up to this everyday,” Nadine said, sharing a photo of the view from outside their room in Siargao’s Bayud Boutique Resort.

Imagine waking up to this every day A post shared by Nadine Lustre (@nadine) on Feb 13, 2018 at 7:53pm PST

She also shared a photo of her and James on the beach, saying “I want all summer with you, boy lets get in trouble.”

She also shared photos of her taken by James.

Nadine also shared a photo from the back of a motorbike, as James drove along Siargao’s rodes. In the caption, she wrote, “I feel there’s something with you. Can I be your lover?”

The couple are starring in the upcoming film Never Not Love You, directed by Antoinette Jadaone. – Rappler.com