Published 5:43 PM, February 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ruffa Gutierrez has cried foul over a group of old men who allegedly harassed her daughters Lorin and Venice Bektas at Sunway Lagoon, a theme park in Malaysia.

The actress and former beauty queen took to Instagram stories, according to ABS-CBN News, to speak up about the incident. Her video is no longer available on Instagram, but she was quoted to have said: "While the kids were on the roller coaster, [my friend] and I went to buy burgers. The kids came back in tears saying that group of old, creepy men were taking photos of them and blowing kisses. Literally harassing them.”

Gutierrez said they chose to ignore them and continue enjoying the theme park, but the group of men came back and harassing them again. “We stopped the guys and reprimanded them for whistling and they tried to attack us. We came to Sunway Lagoon Malaysia to have fun with the children and did not realize it’s not safe at all. Shocking,” she said.

She also tweeted that Sunway Lagoon should not have let “creepy men” inside the park and that theme parks should be for kids to enjoy. She later captioned a photo of herself and her daughters, “You mess with them, you mess with me.”

Theme parks like @SunwayLagoonMY should not let creepy men inside their establishments!!theme parks should be a safe place for children and families to enjoy their holiday! — Ruffa Gutierrez (@iloveruffag) February 15, 2018



Since the incident, Sunway Lagoon has responded to Gutierrez’s tweet, saying that they are handling her complaint. They later added, “We are a family theme park and we ensure that guests safety and well-being is our concern.”

We regret the unfortunate incident and our management is currently with her handling her complaint. We are a family theme park and we ensure that guests safety & wellbeing is our concern. — Sunway Lagoon (@SunwayLagoonMY) February 15, 2018



As of posting, Ruffa has thanked Sunway Lagoon General Manager Calvin Ho for reaching out to her. She said on Instagram Stories that she will not let one incident make her generalize Malaysians and that she will be back one day. – Rappler.com