Valentine's Day may be over, but the kilig certainly isn't!

Published 7:50 AM, February 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Anything Erwan Heussaff addresses to his wife Anne Curtis is bound to soften the hearts of even the most hardened cynics, and his birthday message for her is no different.

At midnight on Anne’s birthday, February 17, Erwan shared a video montage of Anne laughing, eating, looking out of plane and train windows, taking selfies, and just generally being the charming Anne Curtis that everyone loves. (READ: 10 times Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff were #couplegoals)

The post included a caption addressed to Anne.

“There is nothing more I enjoy in life than watching you have a good time, stuff your face and be merry,” Erwan wrote.

“There is a certain way that you look at me that’s hard to describe but that will always let me know if we are where we are supposed to be,” he added.

He ended his post by saying: “Now that you’re my wife, my job is to make sure that all those things become constants on the road ahead, from here on out. This is your 8th birthday that we celebrate together, yet it always feels so new and exhilarating.”

He also included a quote that went, “Well, I love you, for what you are. I even love you for what you may become.”

Anne, who turned 33 on February 17, married Erwan in November 2017. The couple have been together since 2010. – Rappler.com