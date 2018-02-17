KZ performs a song in Chinese!

Published 12:58 PM, February 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – KZ Tandingan is now a regular contender on the Chinese show Singer 2018! (READ: KZ Tandingan tops Chinese singing contest round against Jessie J)

KZ performed “The Pain which You Don't Know" in Mandarin on the February 17 episode of the show.

Her performance led to her ranking 6th out of 8 in the episode. American singer Jessie J ranked second for her performance of Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

The average of her previous ranking and this episode’s ranking led KZ to become one of the regular contenders on the show.

Watch her performance in the video below:

She performs at the 44 minute mark in the video below.

KZ hopes to stay on until the April 13 live finale of the show. – Rappler.com