Young Shaniah Rollo gets a standing ovation for her rendition of Cyndi Lauper's 'True Colors'

Published 2:32 PM, February 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipino has wowed audiences on foreign shores. This time, it’s 13-year-old Shaniah Rollo, whose rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s "True Colors" received a standing ovation on Ireland’s Got Talent.

Shaniah just moved to Dublin from the Philippines with her parents, and told judge Denise van Outen that if she won the 50,000 euro prize money, she would bring her brothers and sisters to Dublin. “So we can be a whole family, because I really miss them so much,” said Shaniah.

The judges – Denise, Louis Walsh, Michelle Visage, and Jason Byrne – along with the audience on the show, gave Shaniah a standing ovation after her sweet performance of the classic song.

"You've got the most amazing voice. You sang that from your heart, you sang that for your siblings, and they will be so proud of you,” said Denise.

The other judges praised Shaniah as well, before giving her a resounding 4 yeses to move on to the next round.

Ireland’s Got Talent launched on February 3 and was created by Simon Cowell. Aside from the cash prize, the winner will also get their own primetime Christmas TV special. – Rappler.com