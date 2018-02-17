Dusty Rose has a baby sister!

Published 2:54 PM, February 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have another baby girl!

According to E! News and People, the couple has welcomed their daughter Gio Grace Levine, but no other details, including the birthdate, have been revealed.

Behati announced that she was pregnant with their second daughter in September 2017 with an Instagram photo of her baby bump. (READ: Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine are expecting baby number two)

Behati, 28, and Adam, 38, were married in 2014. They started dating in June 2012, a month after Adam split up with model Anne Vyalitsyna. In July 2013, Adam proposed to Behati.

They had their first child together, daughter Dusty Rose, on September 21, 2016. (LOOK: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo share first photo of baby Dusty Rose) – Rappler.com