Everyone's all smiles at the family get-together

Published 1:10 PM, February 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It seems everything is okay between Robin Padilla and Aljur Abrenica. On Saturday, February 17, Robin's daughter, Kylie, posted photos of a family dinner with both her and Aljur's family in attendance.

Marked. A post shared by kylie nicole (@kylienicolepadilla) on Feb 17, 2018 at 8:18am PST

She also posted a photo of the 3 of them together.

Goodnight. Xoxo A post shared by kylie nicole (@kylienicolepadilla) on Feb 17, 2018 at 8:19am PST

On her Instagram stories, Kylie also shared scenes of Robin and Aljur playing with the couple's son, Alas.

On Instagram, Aljur wrote: "Wala ng mas mahalaga pa sa pamilya at siyempre sa ngiting ngayon ko palang nakita mula sa mahal ko. Salamat po sa mainit na pagtanggap."

(There's nothing more important than family and a smile I have only now seen from the one I love. Thank you for the warm welcome.)

Last November, Robin met Alas for the first time after Kylie gave birth in August. It was an emotional moment for Kylie, who admitted that Robin and Aljur were not on good terms.

Robin has since taken time off many times to bond with his grandson. –Rappler.com