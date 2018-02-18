'90s kid forever!

Published 11:10 PM, February 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis celebrated her 33rd birthday on Saturday, February 17, with family and friends at an events place in Makati City.

The '90s-themed party saw movies, music, and elements from the era such as Clueless starring Alicia Silverstone, Backstreet Boys hits, Janet Jackson songs, and colorful outfits.

Anne came in a long spaghetti-strapped dress inspired by Winona Ryder. Her husband, Erwan Heussaff, channeled Johnny Depp.

Spotted at the party were Anne's fellow It's Showtime co-hosts Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Vice Ganda, and Karylle. Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli also attended, along with Vicki Belo, Cristalle Henares, Tim Yap, Iza Calzado, Antoinette Taus, and Anne's sister Jasmine with boyfriend Jeff Ortega.

Before the party, Anne was also given a birthday special on It's Showtime.

90’s vibe for @annecurtissmith’s birthday prod A post shared by VIVA ARTISTS (@vivaartistsagency) on Feb 16, 2018 at 10:16pm PST

Saya ng prod mo @annecurtissmith A post shared by It's Showtime (@itsshowtimeofficial_ig) on Feb 16, 2018 at 9:56pm PST

– Rappler.com