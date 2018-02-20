The actor attends the Special Assistant to the President's Senate hearing

Published 2:44 PM, February 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Robin Padilla, a long-time supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, was spotted supporting one of the president’s close aides on Monday, February 19. Padilla attended the senate hearing of Special Assistant to the President Bong Go. (READ: Senators amp up praise for Bong Go during frigates hearing)

He posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram of his experience at Senate, expressing frustration over the country’s problems in an accompanying caption.

He said that the country’s problems have become repetitive because of dirty politics. “Makailang beses akong lumapit ng pinakamalapit sa mga Magdalo upang kanilang mapansin at magkasitahan pero naging mga tunay na disiplinado ang mga ito at dahil dyan ay nirerespeto ko kayo kahit mortal ko kayong kalaban sa Katipunan,” he said.

(I’ve gone many times to the Magdalosin order for them to notice and for a confrontation, but they are truly disciplined, and because of this, I respect them even though they are my mortal enemies in the Katipunan.)

Padilla was referring to the 1896 Philippine revolution, where Andres Bonifacio, along with other Filipino patriots, formed a revolutionary society called the Katipunan. Later, the group was split into two factions: the Magdiwangs and the Magdalos.

“Para sa akin sayang muli ang ginastos ng taongbayan sa kuryente, rent, tubig, pagkain, etc, sa hearing na ito (For me, what the community spent on electricity, rent, food, etc, was wasted on this hearing),” continued Padilla.

“My Countrymen, we have the freedom to be politically divided but not to the extent of wasting public funds. Today we fought for our rights as Filipino citizens and that is healthy for our race. PRO or ANTI, every Filipino must exercise his/her right. ‘Wag lang sana maging masyadong magastos at hirap na ang mga Anak ng Bayan sa pagbabayad ng tax (Just don’t be too wasteful, because our countrymen have a hard time paying taxes).”

Bong Go’s senate hearing was over his alleged involvement in the Philippine Navy’s controversial frigate deal, wherein Philippine Navy chief Vice Admiral Ronald Mercado was relieved due to a disagreement on how to implement the billion-peso project. – Rappler.com