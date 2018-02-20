The Youtube vlogger and 'Pinoy Big Brother' alumnus returns to the country after 6 months in San Francisco

Published 6:23 PM, February 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – YouTube vlogger and Pinoy Big Brother alumnus Wil Dasovich is back in the country after undergoing medical treatment in San Francisco for cancer. (WATCH: Emotional Wil Dasovich tells fans that he's cancer free)

Wil arrived in Manila Tuesday, February 19 with his girlfriend, cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao, ABS-CBN reported. They were met by his fans at the airport.

Wil told ABS-CBN that he's happy to be back in Manila and looking forward to the weather.

"Nakalimutan ko ang mainit na panahon. Maalinsangan. I’m so excited for the weather kasi super malamig doon sa San Francisco," he said.

(I forgot how hot the weather was here. It's humid here. I'm so excited for the weather because it was so cold in San Francisco.)

Wil, who made a cameo appearance in Paul Soriano's Siargao last year, said he's looking forward to traveling the Philippines and being with family.

He also said that he was overwhelmed with the support he has gotten following his battle with cancer last year.

"It’s surreal, kasi andami kong pinagdaanan in the last 6 months and parang tapos na lahat, and then biglang nandito na ako ulit sa Philippines. Parang normal lang. Everything’s just the same again.”

(It's surreal, because I've been through so much in the last 6 months and it was like everything was done, and then I'm back here in the Philippines. It's back to normal. Everything's just the same again.)

Aside from Alodia and his parents, Wil thanked those who supported him throughout his journey, saying he was inspired by all their love.

"Not many people have that support system of all these people. Parang gumana talaga lahat ng mga prayers (It was as if the prayers worked) of all the million people that subscribed to my channel, so I can’t thank everyone enough, and yeah, it’s very touching. It’s like they inspired me to inspire them.” –Rappler.com