Your guide to every film that won at the PMPC Star Awards

Published 1:01 PM, February 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's that time of the year again! The 34th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Movies honored our favorite stars and movies on Sunday, February 18 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

The night was hosted by Xian Lim, Kim Chiu, Judy Ann Santos, Iza Calzado, Julia Barretto, and Enchong Dee.

Which movies were you rooting for? Have you seen any of the ones mentioned below? Take a look through the movies that won and sound off in the comments!

Sigrid Andrea Bernardo's Kita Kita took home the Best Movie of the Year award. Bernardo also won Best Director and Movie Screenwriter of the Year, while Marya Ignacio was named Movie Editor of the Year for her work on the film.

Raymond "RS" Francisco won the Best Actor award for his role in Bhoy Intsik.

Iza Calzado won Best Actress for her role in Bliss.

The Indie Movie of the Year award was given to the movie Changing Partners. It also won the following awards: Best Indie Director for Dan Villegas, Best Screenwriter (Indie) for Lilit Reyes and Vincent de Jesus, and Indie Movie Editor of the Year for Marya Ignacio.

The New Movie Actor and Actress of the Year had two winners for each category. McCoy de Leon won for his role in Instalado, Matteo San Juan won for his role in Magkadugo.

Pia Wurtzbach shared the award for New Movie Actress of the Year with Joanna Ampil. Pia played a superhero role in The Revenger Squad, while Joanna was one of the lead stars of Ang Larawan.

The Movie Child Performer of the Year was also a tie, with Marco Masa winning for Tatlong Bibe and Julio Cesar Sabenorio winning for Guerrero.

Paul Soriano's Siargao won the Movie Cinematographer of the Year award for Oydssey Flores. The movie also won Movie Production Designer of the Year for Benjamin Padero and Carlo Tabije.

Indie Movie Cinematographer of the Year went to Mycko David for Birdshot. It also won the Indie Movie Production of the Year, and Best Supporting Actor for Arnold Reyes.

Bar Boys received an award for Odette Kahn's performance – she won Best Supporting Actress.

Ghost Bride picked up the award for Movie Sound Engineer of the Year.

"Respeto," the song from the movie of the same title won the Indie Movie Original Theme Song of the Year. The song was performed by Abra and Loonie.

All Of You's "Natapos Tayo," performed by Nars Cabico, won the Movie Original Theme Song of the Year.

The other winners that night were:

Movie Love Team of the Year : Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto

: Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto Darling of the Press : Harlene Bautista

: Harlene Bautista Nora Aunor Ulirang Artista Award : Gina Alajar

: Gina Alajar Ulirang Alagad ng Pelikula sa Likod ng Kamera : Tikoy Aguiluz

: Tikoy Aguiluz Male Star of the Night : Xian Lim

: Xian Lim Female Star of the Night : Kim Chiu and Joyce Pilarsky

: Kim Chiu and Joyce Pilarsky Faces of the Night: Joshua Garcia and Celeste Legaspi

– Rappler.com