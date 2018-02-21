'Humihingi po ako ng paumanhin sa mga nasaktan sa aking komento at mas magiging maingat po ako sa susunod na pagkakataon,' Taberna says

Published 12:01 PM, February 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN reporter and anchor Anthony Taberna issued an apology on Wednesday, February 21 after he drew flak for his comment on a news report about a rape victim.

On Monday, February 19, a report on Umagang Kay Ganda aired detailing that a 19-year-old girl met up with one of the men she was casually chatting with in Caloocan City. The report said that she was raped by 3 men, while another watched as it happened. The report also said that 4 of the suspects were captured.

Netizens called out Taberna for the statement: "Pasensiya na doon sa biktima, yun dapat mabigyan ng katarungan—pero ito, para sa future na pangyayari.

“Kapag ikaw ay babae, huwag kang papasok sa lungga ng mga tulisan.”

(Sorry to the victim, the one who should be given justice – but in the future, if you're a woman, you should not go inside a den of thieves.)

On Wednesday's last segment, Taberna explained his comment.

"Bilang isang ama po, lalo po’t parehong babae ang aking mga anak, e, batid ko na masama ang ating mundo at nandiyan lang po ang mga kriminal at mga utak-kriminal, Taberna said.

(As a father, especially since all my kids are girls, I know how evil the world has become, especially with so many criminals and would be criminals.)

"Naghihintay lang po ng kanilang mabibiktima. (They are just waiting for their next victim.)

Taberna said that prior to the report, he always said that he will never side with criminals. He also said he never meant to make it that it was the victim's fault.

"Ang paninindigan ko pong ito ay batid ng mga araw-araw na sumusubaybay sa UKG.

(My belief is based on those who have followed UKG.)

"Subalit alam ko rin na may mga hindi nagustuhan ang aking komento at ang aking paalaala, ipinalagay na paninisi sa biktima.

"Hindi po yun ang aking intensiyon."

(But I know there were many people who were not happy with my reminder about blaming the victim. That was not my intention.)

Taberna said he is not blaming the victim for what happened and that justice should be served.

He then said sorry to those he offended.

"Humihingi po ako ng paumanhin sa mga nasaktan sa aking komento at mas magiging maingat po ako sa susunod na pagkakataon."

(I am apologizing to those offended and rest assure, I will be careful from now on.) –Rappler.com