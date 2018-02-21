The band will be performing with singer Moira dela Torre

Published 12:10 PM, February 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Boyce Avenue is returning to Manila! The band will be in town for a one-night show on June 1 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Joining them for the show is breakout star Moira dela Torre, who rose to fame after winning the Himig Handog 2017 with her song “Titibo-Tibo,” and has since gone on to sing the hugot anthem “Malaya” from the film Camp Sawi, and covers of beloved OPM songs such as “Sundo” and “Torete.”

The Manzano brothers – Alejandro, Fabian, and Daniel – were last in the Philippines in 2017, playing a 5-city tour across the country, including Manila, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, and Baguio. The band rose to fame in 2007, for their acoustic covers of popular songs. (IN PHOTOS: Boyce Avenue plays for Manila fans)

Tickets for Boyce Avenue with Moira go on sale on Wednesday, February 28, on TicketNet. – Rappler.com