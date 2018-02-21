Many are wary about the live action movie adaptation, and understandably so

MANILA, Philippines – Warner Bros Japan just dropped a new teaser trailer for the live action movie adaptation of the popular manga and anime series Bleach, and anime fans online have mixed feelings about it.

In the new 30-second trailer, we can finally relive the moment Ichigo Kurosaki first transformed into a Soul Reaper and clashed with a deadly Hollow. We also get a peek of Rukia Kuchiki as played by Hana Sugisaki.

The live-action adaptation of Bleach was announced as early as the last fall season, when the movie’s first teaser was released. The movie is set to be released in Japan on July 20 and will cover the series’ “Substitute Shinigami” arc.

Naturally, many fans are hyped to finally see the orange-haired hero in live action.

I just saw the trailer for the live action Bleach movie and I am so excited. My eyes are tearing up! <333 — STACY'S MOM (@psychorot) February 21, 2018

Seeing this Bleach movie trailer just made my morning. Ichigo a real one. — Wonder if Neyo is still sick of love songs (@Daling10) February 21, 2018

I can't believe a Bleach LA movie is happening, my (mostly nostalgic) bleach heart is shaking — ojinjin (@sunshinedomo) February 21, 2018

Honestly I think the early supernatural monster of the week was my favorite part of Bleach, so the live action movie might be cool. — Jason (@GreyXSJ) February 21, 2018

THERES GONNA BE BLEACH LIVE ACTION MOVIE??!!!



I’m crying! — fatin | ynwa (@Tinx15) February 21, 2018

But many are also wary about the adaptation, and understandably so, given how shounen animes rarely worked well as live movie adaptations in the past. Remember Dragonball Evolution? We’d rather it be forgotten, to be honest.

Idk how to react on the new Bleach live action trailer. Shounen animes in live actions just never works, you know? — sarada (@fruitsarada) February 21, 2018

Will Bleach prove naysayers wrong and translate well into a live action movie this time? Tell us what you think in the comments below! – Rappler.com