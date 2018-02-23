Will Lav Diaz bring home the Golden Bear award this time at the Berlin International Film Festival?

Published 10:13 AM, February 23, 2018

BERLIN, Germany – Critics are already calling Ang Panahon ng Halimaw one of the best films at the 68th Berlinale. Lav Diaz proves, once again, his directing prowess as a master of slow cinema.

Actors Piolo Pascual, Shaina Magdayao, Pinky Amador, Bituin Escalante, Bart Guingona, Joel Saracho, DMs Boongaling, Lilit Reyes, and Hazel Orencio along with producers and the crew who made the movie happen, walked the red carpet for the movie’s world premiere at the German capital.

It’s been two years since Diaz brought home the Silver Bear for Hele sa Hiwagang Hapis. Will this year be the year he brings home the gold? – Rappler.com