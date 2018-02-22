The actor's mom Rosanna passes away while he is on set to film for a show

Published 7:03 PM, February 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Zanjoe Marudo's mom Rosanna died on Friday, February 16. The cause of her death is still unknown.

On February 21, Zanjoe posted a photo of his mom with the words "aking anghel" (my angel) followed by a broken heart emoji. He also posted a photo of himself and a photo of his mom on Instagram Stories.

aking Anghel... A post shared by zanjoe marudo (@onlyzanjoemarudo) on Feb 21, 2018 at 4:14am PST

According to a report from ABS-CBN, Rosanna's remains were laid to rest on Wednesday, February 21 in Tanuan, Batangas.

The actor was taping for an episode of Maalaala Mo Kaya on Friday, February 16, when he got a call about his mom's passing.

Friends and colleagues in the industry, including his ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo and his former leading lady Bela Padilla, have sent their condolences to his family on Instagram.

–Rappler.com