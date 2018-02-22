Kathryn Bernardo leads the celebration of World Thinking Day with mom Min Bernardo

Published 9:26 PM, February 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – La Luna Sangre star Kathryn Bernardo has been appointed as the new ambassador for the Girl Scouts of the Philippines.

On Thursday, February 22, she and her mom Min were formally inducted, taking their oaths before the officials of the organization.

Kathryn also had a storytelling session with the kids present in celebration of World Thinking Day.

In her speech, Kathryn said that she was excited to be part of the organization, recalling the time she was a Girl Scout herself when she was young.

From a young girl scout to the First Ambassador of the Girl Scouts of the Philippines. #GSPAmbassadorKathryn We are very proud of you! Congratulations to a remarkable young woman! pic.twitter.com/SOFvQOYKdq — KathNiel Solidarity (@KDKNSolidarity) February 21, 2018

"Ever since I was a kid, super masaya ako at naging part ako ng Girl Scouts. Kasi aside from the camping, I know yung mga pinaglalaban ng Girl Scout."

(Ever since I was a kid, I was very happy when I became part of the Girl Scouts. Because aside from the camping, I know what the Girl Scout fights for.)

"Every time I see a Girl Scout, nirerespect ko yung taong iyon (I respect that person) and now, I'm officially part of it and I'm very excited to work with this – my new family to promote different types of values to the youth, to the kids. And I'm very grateful that they considered me to be your newest ambassadress and hopefully, I will fulfill all your expectations," she said.

She also encouraged all the Girl Scouts to continue to read, one of the programs the organization pushes for. – Rappler.com