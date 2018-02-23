The actress is expecting her first child

Published 11:40 AM, February 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rachel McAdams is reportedly expecting her first child.

According to E! News, multiple sources say that the 39-year-old actress is pregnant, though Rachel or her reps have yet to confirm the news.

Rachel is reportedly dating screenwriter Jamie Linden, who wrote the film Dear John, as well as 10 Years, which he also directed. While the two have kept a low profile, they have been spotted holding hands, and even attended a wedding together in 2016.

Rachel was previously in a high-profile on-again, off-again relationship with her The Notebook co-star Ryan Gosling. She also formerly dated Michael Sheen. – Rappler.com