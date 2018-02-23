The show is set to be launched this year

Published 9:48 PM, February 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of K-pop group Big Bang have something new to look forward to this year: one of its members, Seungri, will be part of an upcoming sitcom by Netflix and Korean entertainment company, YG Entertainment.

The series will be called YG Future Strategy Office (FSO), and will feature stars from YG’s roster of talents. Joining Seungri are SNL Korea writer and personality Byung-jae, and Lee Jae-jin of the boy band Sechs Kies. It will also feature guest appearances by K-pop groups including BlackPink, iKON, and Winner.

In the sitcom, Seungri’s character heads a newly-formed department within YG: the Future Strategy Office, which is something of a dumping ground for the company's troublemakers and misfits. The series will follow Seungri and department as they regain their standing within the company.

No exact date has been set for release, though Netflix said it will launch the series this year. – Rappler.com