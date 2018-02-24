The singer-actress says there's nothing going on between her and Brandon

Published 1:19 PM, February 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Arci Muñoz is still in a happy relationship with her Korean boyfriend Anthony Ng. Despite rumors linking her to Incubus vocalist Brandon Boyd, which started after the two reportedly flashed “I Love You” hand signals to each other at last week’s concert, Arci clarified that there is nothing going on between the two of them.

In an interview with Arci at the Wrangler event Wednesday, February 22, where she was launched as its first female brand ambassador, the singer-actress shared that she’s “close friends” with some of the Incubus band members.

“We were really close friends, with the bassist Ben [Kenney] and Chris [Kilmore], DJ of Incubus. So meron kaming VIP area na sarili lang namin. Nasa stage mismo (So we have the VIP area to ourselves. It's on the stage),” she said.

After the concert, Arci brought them to Nelly’s show at Cove Manila.

“Sabi ko ilalabas ko sila dadalhin ko sila sa concert ni Nelly sa Cove. So magkatabi kami ng cabana ni Nelly doon kami pumaparty kay Nelly. Sobra silang nag-enjoy kasi one day lang sila dito or two days after ng concert lumipad na sila sa Japan.”

(I told them that I'll bring them to Nelly in Cove. So our cabana is beside Nelly's and we were partying next to it. They really enjoyed themselves because they just stayed here for one or two days and after the concert, they left for Japan.)

After Party!! From ze concert to Cove to partey with Nelly! Special shoutout to @covemanilaa.starboy for ze amazing night! #incubus #funtimes #covemanila #Nelly A post shared by Arci Munoz (@ramonathornes) on Feb 19, 2018 at 2:16am PST

As for the “real score” between her and the Incubus frontman, Arci clarified that they are just friends. Early this week, an article came out seemingly insinuating that there is something going on between Arci and Brandon.

“Nakakatawa may nag-write up kasi sa amin ni Brandon Boyd. Tinag ko siya kanina, nagreply. Sabi niya, ‘So what is the love sign?’ Sabi ko, ‘I don’t know.’… Wala lang, nahiya ako. I told him just don’t mind them.”

(It was so funny because there was a write up about me and Brandon Boyd. I tagged him and he replied. He said, 'So what's the love sign?' I told him, 'I don't know'...I felt embarassed. I told him just don't mind them.)

On working with Jericho Rosales

Arci reunited with Jericho Rosales, who directed the promotional video for the 4th installation of Wrangler’s digital competition, "True Wanderer." According to Arci, working with Jericho was a breeze because the actor has been very clear about his vision from the beginning. The two previously worked together in Magpahanggang Wakas.

“Ako talaga ‘pag sa director, talagang naka-focus ako kung ano ‘yung ituturo niya sa akin, kasi gusto kong gawin ano ‘yung vision niya. Tapos kumbaga, ang mangyayari lang, susundin ko ‘yung vision niya pero maglalagay lang ako ng sarili kong touch. But with this one, with Echo, parang wala na akong kailangang idagdag. Kilala niya ako so ginawa lang niya kung ano ‘yung tingin niya magugustuhan ko,” she shared.

(In my case, when it comes to the director, I'm really focused on what he or she will teach me because I want to do his or her vision. In other words, what happens is I'll just follow the vision but I'll also put my own touch. But with this one, with Echo, I didn't have to add anything. He knows me so he just did what I thought I'd like.)

Jericho poured his heart and soul into his first directing project. Seeing his vision finally come to life, the actor knew that all the effort he put in was well worth it.

“It’s really time consuming and ako binigay ko ‘yung buong puso ko dito (I gave my whole heart into it). The best part was coloring, music, we used original music and working with post production team, meeting new people, getting out of your comfort zone….Directing Arci, the bike scenes, working with my friends. ‘Yung concept mo na nasa papel sinulat 'nyo tapos naging biglang video na pinalabas dito (Your concept which was on paper, and then comes to life and shown on video). I’m so honored.”

Future projects

Jericho and Arci have been very busy. Both stars are currently working on two separate series under ABS-CBN. But aside from her soap, a romantic comedy with Piolo Pascual, Arci is also set to release her very own “hugot” cookbook.

“[There will be ] 35 [recipes]. Target kapag nilabas ‘yung soap, para sabay siya doon sa soap. Sobra akong excited kasi talagang nilabas ko talaga ‘yung pain ko sa previous relationship ko.”

(There will be 35 recipes. The target is to release [the cookbook] when the soap comes out. I'm very excited because I really channeled through it my pain from my previous relationship.)

When her relationship ended (with Badi del Rosario), Arci revealed that she turned to cooking to help her move on.

“Bukod sa paggawa ng kanta, doon ko nilabas 'yung sama ng loob ko. Kasi lagi ko siyang pinagluluto and niloko niya pa rin niya ako (Aside from writing songs, that's where I poured all my feelings. Because I always cooked for him but then he still cheated on me)," she said, laughing.

Arci quickly added: “Joke na lang ‘yun. Nasa book na lang ‘yun. Happy na ako. Okay na ko (That's just a joke. It's in the book. I'm happy. I'm okay now.) – Rappler.com







