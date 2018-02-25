Iya Villania is pregnant with baby number 2
MANILA, Philippines – Iya Villania is pregnant with baby number 2! The TV host and actress, together with TV host and husband, Drew Arellano, announced that their family will now be a foursome.
The announcement was made through a CrossFit session, where the two had a gender reveal party. The couple are expecting another boy.
"Boy oh boy Oh boy. Another awesome #genderreveal made possible again by [Hannah Olives] and [JavyO]! Organizing, documenting and editing all done by the Olives'! Mwaaaah! Big thanks to [Antonio Sietereales] of [Avant Garde Crossfit] for letting us thrash the box with blue powder!" Drew wrote on Instagram.
The couple both shared videos of the gender reveal session.
The couple have one son, Primo, who was born on August 30, 2016. –Rappler.com