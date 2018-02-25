Primo is going to be a kuya!

Published 8:27 PM, February 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Iya Villania is pregnant with baby number 2! The TV host and actress, together with TV host and husband, Drew Arellano, announced that their family will now be a foursome.

The announcement was made through a CrossFit session, where the two had a gender reveal party. The couple are expecting another boy.

"Boy oh boy Oh boy. Another awesome #genderreveal made possible again by [Hannah Olives] and [JavyO]! Organizing, documenting and editing all done by the Olives'! Mwaaaah! Big thanks to [Antonio Sietereales] of [Avant Garde Crossfit] for letting us thrash the box with blue powder!" Drew wrote on Instagram.

Boy oh boy Oh boy. Another awesome #genderreveal made possible again by @hannah_olives and @javyo! Organizing, documenting and editing all done by the Olives'! Mwaaaah! Big thanks to @anton7reales of @avantgardecrossfit for letting us thrash the box with blue powder!#18.1 #18.1+1 #wearvamos www.WearVamos.com A post shared by Drew Arellano (@drewarellano) on Feb 25, 2018 at 12:39am PST

The couple both shared videos of the gender reveal session.

It’s ROUND 2 for Team A +Find out... #InTheOpen #GenderReveal #Crossfit #18.1 #18.1+1 A post shared by Iya Villania-Arellano (@iyavillania) on Feb 24, 2018 at 11:21pm PST

Baby #2 is....a....... #18.1 #18.1+1 #crossfit @crossfit #wearvamos @wear_vamos #PrimoIsOfficiallyAKuya A post shared by Drew Arellano (@drewarellano) on Feb 24, 2018 at 11:01pm PST

The couple have one son, Primo, who was born on August 30, 2016. –Rappler.com