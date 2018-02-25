Color It Red, Inang Laya are among those who came to commemorate the 1986 People Power Revolution

Published 10:08 PM, February 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A number of celebrities participated at the 32nd anniversay of the People Power Revolution on Sunday, February 25 in EDSA.

Leah Navarro was among the speakers of the rally led by Tindig Pilipinas. Color It Red lead singer Cookie Chua and Inang Laya also took part by singing songs during the event.

The event closed with the performance of "Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo," and "Bayan Ko." Apo Hiking Society member Buboy Garovillo and actor Noel Trinidad were also in attendance and singing along with the crowd.

The EDSA Revolution of 1986 saw the removal of President Ferdinand Marcos. Corazon "Cory" Aquino, the wife of slain senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino, became the president of the country. –Rappler.com