The actress is known for her roles in 'Vicar of Dibley' and 'Notting Hill'

Published 11:15 AM, February 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – British actress Emma Chambers, known for her roles in Vicar of Dibley and Notting Hill, died last Wednesday, February 21. She was 53 years old.

According to a report from BBC, Emma died of "natural causes."

She was married to actor Ian Dunn.

Hugh Grant, who starred with her in Notting Hill, tweeted: "Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news."

Dawn French, who co-starred with Emma in the Vicar of Dibley, wrote: "I was regularly humped like this by the unique and beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers. I never minded. I loved her a lot."

Producer Emma Freud tweeted: "Our beautiful friend Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53. We're very, very sad. She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being."

Emma played Alice Tinker in Vicar of Dibley. She is also known for her role in Notting Hill, where she played Honey, the sister of Hugh's character Will. – Rappler.com